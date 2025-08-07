Advertisement
‘Cosmetic cowboys’ to be banned from carrying out Brazilian butt lifts in Britain

By Laura Donnelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

The move would also reduce the cost to the health service of ‘fixing botched procedures’ said Karin Smyth, the UK Health Minister. Photo / UK Parliament

“Cosmetic cowboys” will be banned from performing high-risk procedures under new British Government plans.

The crackdown follows incidents in which patients have been maimed, and deaths linked to poor care and rogue operators.

Under the measures, only qualified healthcare professionals such as doctors and nurses will be able to deliver

