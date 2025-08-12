A date has been set for a coroner to probe the cold case deaths of three people who were gunned down in the Queensland outback. Photo / Supplied

A date has been set for a coroner to probe the cold case deaths of three people who were gunned down in the Queensland outback, with a court being told an “extensive” brief of evidence would only be ready one month before the hearing.

More than 40 years after Australian woman Karen Edwards, 23, her Kiwi boyfriend Timothy Thomson, 31, and their Kiwi friend Gordon Twaddle, 21, were found dead in the Gulf Country region of Queensland, Coroner David O’Connell is set to examine the mysterious circumstances surrounding how they died and the adequacy of the police investigation.

Edwards, Thomson and Twaddle were found in bush with gunshot wounds at Spear Creek, near Mt Isa, in October 1978.

The trio were on a motorcycle trip around Australia when they were killed.

Cold case investigators, with the assistance of Mount Isa Criminal Investigation Branch, began a review into the unsolved 40-year-old homicide investigation in 2018.