Acting State Coroner, Sarah Linton, said the “natural predatory behaviour” of the shark meant it was doubtful the device, which emits a repellent field, would have been effective.

“Even if Steve had been wearing his device or another similar device, it is unlikely to have made any difference to the outcome.”

Steven Payne was taken by the shark while surfing at a Western Australian beach.

Witnesses said he appeared to have died instantly.

“Steve never made a sound or showed any independent movement, and [another] surfer was very sure that Steve was deceased.”

His remains have never been recovered, but drone footage captured him being pulled under “blood-stained water”.

Payne, who had relocated to Melbourne, was travelling with his partner Catherine at the time of his death.

They had previously decided not to surf at Granites Beach following a fatal shark attack earlier in the year, believing Wharton would be safer.

Coroner Linton noted that the risk of attack was the same at both beaches.

She said Payne, a keen surfer, was aware of the relatively low chance of attack.

“He was willing to assume that risk to have the joy of doing what he loved.”

Linton reiterated that the risk at Western Australian beaches is less than one in four million surf-days.

While noting that may be “of small comfort”, she said “it is also important when talking about people like Steve”.