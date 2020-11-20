Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Bloomberg, Don Jr is currently in isolation after a positive coronavirus test earlier in the week.

Three people familiar with the matter have confirmed the news to Bloomberg and a spokesperson for Trump Jr has confirmed he is asymptomatic for Covid-19.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesperson said.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

The news comes a few hours after it was announced that Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani and an adviser to Donald Trump, has also tested positive.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing. — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) November 20, 2020

Several members of the Trump and Pence administration have tested positive for the virus in the last few weeks, including the president and the First Lady themselves.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr., who recently said Covid cases were "almost nothing" is now himself officially... nothing. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 20, 2020

Several of Pence's aides have been infected, including his press secretary and chief of staff. Pence himself has not.