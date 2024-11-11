Advertisement
World

Cop’s trial for tasering 95-year-old woman at New South Wales aged-care home begins

By Miklos Bolza
AAP·
2 mins to read
Clare Nowland was allegedly tasered by police at an aged-care home in Cooma.

A senior Australian constable accused of unlawfully killing a 95-year-old dementia patient at a New South Wales aged-care home cursed before tasering her, a jury has been told.

A police officer cursed before tasering a 95-year-old aged-care patient with dementia as she approached him with a steak knife, a jury has heard.

Senior Constable Kristian James Samuel White appeared in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, when he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in front of a jury panel.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have used a Taser on great-grandmother Clare Nowland at the Yallambee Lodge aged-care home in the southern NSW town of Cooma in the early hours of May 17, 2023.

He visited the facility with his partner after receiving reports that an “aggressive” patient was raising a steak knife at staff, prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC said.

The 95-year-old had dementia and used a four-wheeled walking frame, and had raised the knife several times in front of the two officers, the jury heard.

White issued several warnings before saying “bugger it” and discharging his weapon, Hatfield said.

Nowland hit her head on the floor when she fell and had an inoperable bleed on the brain, dying at Cooma Hospital a week after the incident.

“Are you guilty or not guilty?” Justice Ian Harrison’s associate asked as White was formally arraigned on Monday.

“Not guilty, your honour,” the officer replied.

White’s partner supported him in court while a large number of Nowland’s family were also in attendance.

The trial continues.

