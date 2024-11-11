Clare Nowland was allegedly tasered by police at an aged-care home in Cooma.

A senior Australian constable accused of unlawfully killing a 95-year-old dementia patient at a New South Wales aged-care home cursed before tasering her, a jury has been told.

A police officer cursed before tasering a 95-year-old aged-care patient with dementia as she approached him with a steak knife, a jury has heard.

Senior Constable Kristian James Samuel White appeared in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, when he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in front of a jury panel.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have used a Taser on great-grandmother Clare Nowland at the Yallambee Lodge aged-care home in the southern NSW town of Cooma in the early hours of May 17, 2023.

He visited the facility with his partner after receiving reports that an “aggressive” patient was raising a steak knife at staff, prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC said.