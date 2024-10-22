As the call went on, one emergency respondent said the “oven is on. Unsure if staff are unable to turn it off”.

By the time first responders arrived on the scene, they told dispatch the woman “was out of the oven.”

However, she later died at the scene.

Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner.

In a statement, Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss confirmed that the death involves a Walmart employee.

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family,” she wrote. “We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them.”

The woman had only been in Canada for a few years and was a member of the Sikh community.

“It’s pretty distressing, you know, young people come here with all kinds of hopes and dreams and they’re working hard and then this is what happens,” Satnam Singh Randhawa, chair of the Maritime Sikh Society board, told the CBC.

“We don’t know the details ... there should be something from the police that puts an end to all the rumours.”

Police said the “investigation is complex” and have called on the public to be patient with the investigation, revealing there are family members and co-workers caught up in the tragedy.



