“Unfortunately, we have now been informed that the decision has been made not to grant the visa. We regret this, but we have no choice but to accept the decision,” technical director Heleen Crielaard said.
Van de Velde’s inclusion in the Dutch team for the Paris 2024 Olympics focused attention on whether sportspeople with historical sex abuse convictions should be allowed at the Olympic Games.
Some fans booed him when he made his first appearance and he was separated from other Dutch athletes, meaning he did not stay at the athletes’ village.
The 31-year-old has previously admitted to making “the biggest mistake of [his] young life”, adding: “I cannot go back, so I will have to bear the consequences.”
Van de Velde said in a statement that he had accepted the Australian authorities’ decision.
“This outcome is not only acceptable to me, but also to the rest of the team with whom we have been working closely all year,” he said.
The Beach Volleyball World Championships will be held in Adelaide from November 14 to 23.
– Agence France-Presse