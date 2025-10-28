Steven van de Velde has been denied an Australian visa due to his 2016 rape conviction. Photo / Getty Images

Steven van de Velde has been denied an Australian visa due to his 2016 rape conviction. Photo / Getty Images

A Dutch volleyball player convicted in 2016 of raping an underage girl has been denied a visa to Australia to compete in next month’s Beach Volleyball World Championships, authorities said.

Steven van de Velde, now 31, was 19 when he was found guilty of sex with an underage girl.

Van de Velde served part of his sentence in Britain and was then transferred to the Netherlands, where he was eventually released and took up volleyball again in 2017.

The Dutch Volleyball Association said in a statement that is was “aware this could happen”, given Australia’s strict policy on issuing visas to people with convictions.

The association said it submitted all the documents to the Australian authorities and explained why it believed van de Velde should be allowed to play.