Patterson’s parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson died from multiple organ failure linked to mushroom poisoning in the week after the lunch on July 29, 2023.
Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, was the only lunch guest to survive after he, too, became seriously ill.
Prosecutors argued that the only reasonable explanation for the deaths was that Patterson knowingly sought out death cap mushrooms and included them in the beef Wellington, intending to kill her or seriously injure her guests.
Her defence had argued that she accidentally included the deadly mushrooms and later acted poorly out of panic that she would be wrongly blamed.