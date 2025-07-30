Criminal psychologist on the mushroom trial - why were we all so fascinated / what could have driven her to do it? Video / Herald NOW

A court order is preventing convicted triple-murderer Erin Patterson from selling the house where she served her deadly beef Wellington lunch.

The family home in Gibson St, Leongatha, in rural Victoria, is now subject to a Supreme Court restraining order in case her victims’ families make a compensation claim.

Victims can apply for a compensation or restitution order under the Sentencing Act 1991.

The prosecution applied for a restraining order on Patterson’s A$1m ($1.09m) home on a one-hectare block on July 16 under confiscation legislation, the Herald Sun reported.