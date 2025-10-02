Advertisement
Conversations with Jane Goodall: ‘Hope isn’t just wishful thinking’

Catrin Einhorn
New York Times·
6 mins to read

From left, journalist Catrin Einhorn and the celebrated primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall speak at the New York Times’s Climate Forward event in New York, on September 25, 2024. Photo / Benjamin Norman, The New York Times

On the day Jane Goodall turned 90, I sat down at a small table with her.

It was April 2024, and she was in New York City to promote a partnership with a jewellery company, Brilliant Earth.

The company was making a US$100,000 donation to support the Jane

Save