Controversy at Mutter Museum over ethical display of medical human remains

By Victoria Lavelle
Wax mouldings of various eye diseases in the Mutter Museum. The medical museum has changed its policy to "contextualise" and de-anonymise its collection of human remains. The wax moulding of patients was a popular method of preserving the condition of the patient for study and identification for medical students and other doctors. Photo / Matthew Hatcher, AFP

For years, a man’s giant intestine was anonymously on display at a United States medical museum in Philadelphia, identified only by his initials JW.

Today, the donor display for Joseph Williams depicts not only his anatomical record, but his powerful life story.

After two years of controversy over how to

