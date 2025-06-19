It is also the country’s largest flower export with more than 10 million stems sent abroad last year, worth close to 275 million rand ($25.4m), according to the Cape Flora industry organisation.

Its status offers the King Protea some protection but almost half of South Africa’s other protea species face extinction because of pressures on their native habitats in the mountains of the Cape, according to South Africa’s National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI).

These include habitat loss to agriculture, the proliferation of invasive alien species and “changes to natural fire cycles”, the institute said in a 2021 report.

“People come to South Africa to see proteas,” Nigel Barker, a professor in plant sciences at the University of Pretoria, told AFP. “It’s the plant equivalent of the elephant or the lion.”

Most proteas are endemic or semi-endemic to the Cape Floral Kingdom biome of “fynbos” (“fine bush”) that stretches across the southern tip of South Africa and is one of the world’s richest flora biodiversity hotspots.

But climate projections predict “hotter, drier conditions”, Barker said. “We’ll be looking at a completely different vegetation type in the future, semi-desert almost in some places.”

“Many species, because they’re so range-restricted, will probably go extinct under those scenarios,” he said.

“The only solution we have is to cultivate them artificially ... in greenhouses or farms where you control irrigation,” Barker said.

An example is Thuynsma’s farm in the grasslands of the north, where he began planting proteas three decades ago.

Here, winters are dry and frosty, and the summers rainy - conditions very different to those in the far south where the proteas are at home.

Gel for irrigation

Through trial and error, Thuynsma has been able to cultivate close to 200 protea varieties, including some long forgotten and abandoned by farmers in their original habitats.

In his latest experiment, he has planted 36 varieties with just two litres of saturated gel for irrigation.

“I hope to unlock the power of some of these varieties,” Thuynsma said. “They come from the Western Cape out of very harsh conditions, so they do have it in them.”

“I learn from them, I learn with them. And, hopefully, in the future I can advise my nursery public - and even estates - how to plant this lovely fynbos without irrigation,” he said.

“I don’t think I have a solution for climate change,” he joked, crouched over a small seedling in freshly turned soil. “But I do have a solution: to plant proteas.”

A few metres away, in a warm nursery, thousands of protea sprouts awaited their turn in the soil.

“I love them, I protect them, I collect them,” Thuynsma said. “The protea is part of South Africa’s DNA.”

-Agence France-Presse