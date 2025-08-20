A spokesperson for the company said they have “promptly taken all necessary measures to protect customers’ health, alerting them about the incident, in full compliance with current regulations”.
Botulism is caused by a toxin that aggressively attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness, paralysis and trouble breathing.
Two children are still being treated for the poisoning, a boy, aged 11, and a girl, aged 14.
Reports say the boy has been transferred to a Rome hospital and remains in a very serious condition.
The two dead are Valeria Sollai, 62, and Roberta Pitzalis, 38.
Sollai, a school cook, showed signs of recovery and was discharged from hospital shortly before her death.
According to The US Sun, Monserrato mayor Tomaso Locci described the regional outbreak as “a loss that affects us all”.
The incident follows two other botulism deaths in Calabria, alleged to have been caused by a turnip greens and sausage panini.
Sollai’s son Alessandro urged the public to be careful about what they consume in an impassioned Facebook post.
“I strongly advise against eating any food sold at street stalls over the next few weeks.”
Both contaminations have drawn attention to Italy’s food safety compliance.
The nation has a prevalent tradition of home preservation, increasing the risk of contamination as the botulinum toxin thrives in improperly preserved and canned foods.