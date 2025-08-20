Avocado pulp used to make guacamole is suspected to have caused the outbreak. Photo / Metro Chef

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Avocado pulp used to make guacamole is suspected to have caused the outbreak. Photo / Metro Chef

Contaminated tacos sold at a food festival in Italy have allegedly caused a fatal outbreak of botulism.

Eight people were hospitalised and two killed after consuming tacos from a Mexican food stall at Fiesta Latina last month.

The Sun reports guacamole sold at the festival, held between July 22 and 24 on Sardinia, is suspected to be responsible for the outbreak.

An investigation has been opened into the foodborne origin, with tests of the guacamole being carried out at Rome’s National Institute of Health.

Identified as Metro Chef’s avocado pulp, the imported ingredient has been recalled from sale following the incident.