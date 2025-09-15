Mark Gordon is led out Crawley Police Station after leaving Crawley Magistrates Court in March 2023 where he and Constance Marten appeared charged with manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found in an area of woodland. Photo / Getty Images

A British woman from an aristocratic family and her convicted rapist partner face sentencing on Monday (overnight NZT) over the manslaughter of their newborn daughter who died while they were living off-grid in freezing temperatures.

Constance Marten, 38, and Mark Gordon, 51, were arrested after a seven-week police hunt in January and February 2023 during which they spent time living in a tent.

The pair were convicted in July at London’s Old Bailey central criminal court, where they had faced a retrial after another jury had failed to reach a verdict on the manslaughter charge.

Marten and Gordon went on the run to try and keep their daughter Victoria after authorities took their four other children into care.

The couple were eventually arrested two months later, in Brighton on England’s southern coast.