He is the co-host of a conspiracy theorist podcast called Waking World that discusses the “occult, magick, spirituality, and clandestine”.
His British co-host Dale shared an update with their listeners on Friday, saying Nuttall had been charged with a serious offence.
“It’s nothing to do with whether we’ve fallen out, it’s much worse than that,” he said.
“Toby has been charged, or is being charged with a very, very serious offence over in Perth, something that happened on Wednesday.
“I feel like I want to share something because it’s gonna come out in the news.”
Nuttall is due to face the Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on September 17.
