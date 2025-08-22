Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Conspiracy theorist podcaster Tobias Nuttall charged in partner’s stabbing death in Perth

By Emma Kirk
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Perth man Tobias Nuttall, 32, has been charged with the murder of his 30-year-old partner. Photo / Tobias Nuttall

Perth man Tobias Nuttall, 32, has been charged with the murder of his 30-year-old partner. Photo / Tobias Nuttall

A conspiracy theorist podcaster has been charged with the murder of his 30-year-old partner.

Perth man Tobias Nuttall, 32, appeared in the Midland Magistrates Court after his arrest at a home on Reid St in Bassendean on Wednesday.

Police were called to the home about 12.30pm following reports of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save