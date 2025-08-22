Perth man Tobias Nuttall, 32, has been charged with the murder of his 30-year-old partner. Photo / Tobias Nuttall

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Conspiracy theorist podcaster Tobias Nuttall charged in partner’s stabbing death in Perth

Perth man Tobias Nuttall, 32, has been charged with the murder of his 30-year-old partner. Photo / Tobias Nuttall

A conspiracy theorist podcaster has been charged with the murder of his 30-year-old partner.

Perth man Tobias Nuttall, 32, appeared in the Midland Magistrates Court after his arrest at a home on Reid St in Bassendean on Wednesday.

Police were called to the home about 12.30pm following reports of a serious incident and found a woman with stab wounds.

She was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

Nuttall is a University of Notre Dame graduate with a bachelor of philosophy.