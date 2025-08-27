Tobias Nuttall. Photo / YouTube

Lauren was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

She is understood to have worked in the sex industry and was remembered by her friends as a caring woman who was deeply in love with Nuttall.

Lauren was on the podcast last month, where she revealed that she moved from New Zealand as a 10-year-old because her parents wanted a better life for her family.

Nuttall is a University of Notre Dame graduate with a bachelor of philosophy degree.

He is the co-host of a conspiracy theorist podcast called Waking World that discusses the “occult, magick, spirituality and clandestine”.

His British co-host Dale Penny shared an update on Friday, saying Nuttall had been charged with a serious offence.

“It’s nothing to do with whether we’ve fallen out, it’s much worse than that,” he said.

“Toby has been charged, or is being charged with a very, very serious offence over in Perth, something that happened on Wednesday.

“I feel like I want to share something because it’s gonna come out in the news.”

Nuttall is due to face the Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on September 17.

7News reported a friend posted a tribute to Lauren on social media after the news broke, writing: “She was my friend. She was beautiful. And it is so sad to accept she is another statistic.

“As women we need to fight harder for justice for our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends.”

