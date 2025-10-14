Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Congress is supposed to control spending. The White House is largely dictating how money is used

Liz Goodwin, Marianna Sotomayor, Riley Beggin
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

The sun rises over the United States Capitol. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

The sun rises over the United States Capitol. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

There are really three political parties in Washington, according to an old saying: Democrats, Republicans and appropriators.

The latter are members of Congress lucky enough to get placed on the powerful committees that dole out roughly US$1.6 trillion ($2.8t) in United States federal funds for the military and government services each year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save