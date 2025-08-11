Advertisement
‘Concessions do not persuade a killer’ - Zelenskyy warns against capitulating to Russia’s demands

AFP
4 mins to read

'We’re going to see what he has in mind and if it’s a fair deal, I’ll reveal it to the European Union leaders and to Nato leaders and also to President Zelenskyy,' US President Donald Trump said of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AFP

United States President Donald Trump today described his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin as a “feel-out meeting” to gauge his ideas for ending the war in Ukraine, as European leaders rushed to ensure respect for Kyiv’s interests.

Trump has invited his Russian counterpart to Alaska on Friday - the first

