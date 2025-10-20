Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Concerns about royal’s links to alleged China spies reached highest levels of government, say sources

Gordon Rayner and Ben Riley-Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Prince Andrew was deemed a potential national security risk because of his close links to alleged Chinese spies. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew was deemed a potential national security risk because of his close links to alleged Chinese spies. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew was deemed a potential national security risk because of his close links to alleged Chinese spies, the Telegraph can disclose.

Multiple sources have told the Telegraph that concerns about the Prince were raised by the British security services as long ago as 2021 and reached the highest levels

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save