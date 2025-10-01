Many comments were negative, saying the prank was dangerous and irresponsible.
“A prank is us sending an apprentice to Bunnings looking for a tool that doesn’t exist for a few minutes. Bit of fun, no one is hurt, everyone has a good laugh, and they bank it so they can do it to the next one. A prank isn’t giving someone a disease,” one said.
“‘Why does nobody want to be our apprentice?’” asked another.
Speaking to 7News, the owner of the company, Michael Zaatini, defended the prank.
He said the video was planned and intended as a joke.
“We counted down from three, and Connor held his breath.”
Once the prank was finished, “he washed his face ... and then we edited the video together and posted it.”
The backlash in the comments did not faze Zaatini and the workers, he said.
It even motivated the tradies to film another video.
The clip, titled “no one is safe”, followed the same formula, with someone using an air compressor to spray concrete dust into a worker’s face as they drill a hole.