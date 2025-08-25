Several right-wing pundits and conspiracy theorists have accused the federal government of a massive cover-up aimed at protecting powerful men who might have engaged in improper behaviour with teenage girls.
Comer also requested all nondisclosure agreements; Epstein’s address and contacts in what the subpoena calls his “Black Book,” between January 1, 1990, and Epstein’s death on August 10, 2019; flight logs, and bank account documents.
“It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals,” Comer said in a statement.
“Further, it is our understanding the Estate is ready and willing to provide these documents to the Committee pursuant to a subpoena. To that end, please see the attached subpoena for documents for delivery on or before September 8, 2025.”
The request comes as Congress is expected to vote to release Epstein-related documents upon its return next week.
Comer’s committee received a first batch of 33,000 documents in compliance with a previous subpoena to the Justice Department for its files on Epstein.
Democrats complained that those documents don’t contain anything that isn’t already public.
