House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer has subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s estate as part of an ongoing probe into the handling of the federal sex-trafficking investigation. Photo / Getty Images

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (Republican-Kentucky) subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s estate today as part of an ongoing probe into the handling of the federal sex-trafficking investigation with Epstein at its centre, requiring the estate’s lawyers to respond by September 8.

The committee, among other material, requested Epstein’s lawyers produce a leather-bound “birthday book” Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell compiled for her associate’s 50th birthday.

Maxwell allegedly gifted the book to Epstein, which is reported to have contained a collection of messages to Epstein from high-profile friends.

Comer also requested “any document or record that could be reasonably construed to be a potential list of clients involved in sex, sex acts or sex trafficking” facilitated by Epstein.

The GOP base has been in an uproar since the Trump Justice Department said in early July that there was no “client list” in its files associated with Epstein, contradicting what United States Attorney-General Pam Bondi and some former Administration officials have claimed.