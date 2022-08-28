Comanchero's boss Tarek Zahed is fighting for his life and his brother is dead after shooting in Sydney's west. Video / news.com.au

Notorious Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed has been arrested in Sydney and charged with murder just months after he survived a brutal attempt on his life.

It is understood the 42-year-old was arrested on a busy street in Edgecliff in the city's east at 4.50pm on Sunday before being taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where he was charged with murder and special aggravated kidnap.

The murder charge concerns the death of Youssef Assoum in December 2014. Assoum, 29, was found on a street in Bankstown shortly after midnight, having suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh and multiple head lacerations. He died later in Liverpool Hospital.

"We will be alleging this person is responsible for the killing of Mr Assoum in 2014, and that his senior position in the Comanchero OMCG links him to several other matters relevant to police," said the Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

"As part of Taskforce Erebus's terms of reference, a significant number of investigators and analysts are examining an array of persons and crimes and any connections they may have to current criminal conflicts.

"This man's arrest should serve as a blunt warning to those involved; police are watching you closely and will abruptly end your lavish lifestyle when you least expect it."

It comes just months after Zahed and his brother Omar, 39, were attacked at BodyFit gym in Auburn on May 10 this year in a targeted, execution-style shooting.

Omar Zahed died at the scene after going into cardiac arrest, but his brother miraculously survived despite sustaining multiple shots to his body and head.

He spent months in hospital recovering from the assassination attempt, and it has been widely reported that his vision may have been seriously affected, along with severe injuries to his arm, legs and pelvis.

Before the shooting, police had made the brothers aware that Tarek had a $1million bounty on his life and that their lives were in danger.

Tactical officers reportedly shot out the windows of a black BMW hatchback with bean bag pellets before the arrest was completed, leaving the vehicle damaged.

The publication reports the arrest is linked to the death of Youssef Assoum, 29, who was found bleeding profusely near a hospital in southwest Sydney in 2014.

Sunday's arrest comes just days after Zahed was seen for the first time since the May assassination attempt that took his brother's life.

Last Sunday, Comanchero national president Allan Meehan shared a photo on Instagram of Zahed and several other men dining at a Melbourne restaurant with the caption: "Welcome back Tarek 'hard2kill' Zahed".

Tarek, dubbed the "Balenciaga Bikie" for his expensive taste in designer clothing, can be seen on the far left wearing a designer Fendi jumper and black sunglasses. Meehan is next to him in a Versace sweatshirt and Comanchero associate Mohamad "Almo" Alameddine is also in the photo, holding his middle finger to the camera.

Meehan later reshared the photo on his Instagram stories, alongside the caption: "Love and brotherhood. Forget what ya heard."

The comment was most likely regarding the reported tussle for the top Comanchero position.

Zahed was rumoured to be first in line for the top job before Meehan took over in July after former boss Mick Murray was charged over the alleged 2019 murder of an associate of an underworld kingpin, Tony Mokbel.