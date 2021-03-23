Colorado supermarket shooting: 10 people killed, including police officer; suspect in custody

A shooting at a US supermarket has killed 10 people, including a police officer, and a suspect is in custody, authorities say.

Eyewitness accounts say a man in full tactical gear was silent as he opened fire in the car park of the grocery store today (about 2.50pm local time on Monday) before moving into the store, where the shooting continued.

Soon after, a shirtless man was escorted from the scene with his hands cuffed behind his back. He had blood running down his right leg and was limping. Authorities would not say if he was the suspect.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll at a news conference later in the evening, fighting back tears.

The suspect was getting medical treatment and there was no further threat to the public, authorities said.

The officer who was killed was Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010, Herold said.

Victims' families were still being notified so their names weren't released.

Police were still investigating and didn't have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 40km northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado.

Dean Schiller told The Associated Press that he had just left the supermarket when he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he "couldn't tell if they were breathing".

Police outside a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado where 10 people were shot dead. Photo / AP

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.

Law enforcement vehicles and officers massed outside the store, including Swat teams, and at least three helicopters landed on the roof. Some windows at the front of the store were broken.

HAPPENING NOW: massive law enforcement surrounding King Soopers on table Mesa Road in Boulder following a shooting @CPRNews pic.twitter.com/x6dFPVQYCp — Hart W. Van Denburg (@hartoutwest) March 22, 2021

At one point, authorities said over a loudspeaker that the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender".

Sarah Moonshadow told the Denver Post that two shots rang out just after she and her son finished buying strawberries. She said she told her son to get down and then "we just ran".

Once they got outside, she said they saw a body in the parking lot.

Edwards said police were speeding into the lot and pulled up next to the body.

"I knew we couldn't do anything for the guy," he said. "We had to go."

James Bentz told the Post that he was in the meat section when he heard what he thought was a misfire, then a series of pops.

Women hug near the store where the shooting took place. Photo / AP

"I was then at the front of a stampede," he said.

Bentz said he jumped off a loading dock out back to escape and that younger people were helping older people off it.

Police had told people to shelter in place amid a report of an "armed, dangerous individual" about 5km away from the grocery store, but said at the news conference later that it wasn't related to the shooting.

The FBI said it's helping in the investigation at the request of police.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

Kevin Daly, owner of Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria Restaurant a block or so from the supermarket, said he was in his shop when he saw police cars arriving and shoppers running from the grocery store.

He said he took in several people to keep them warm, and others boarded a bus provided by Boulder police and were taken away.