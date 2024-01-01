Kimberlee Singler allegedly killed two of her children and was on the run. Photo / Daily Mail

Warning: Distressing content

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third was arrested at the weekend in the United Kingdom, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Kimberlee Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead on December 19 when police responded to a report of a burglary at their home. Police later said the report turned out to be unfounded.

Singler, 35, initially co-operated with police but disappeared during the investigation, Ira Cronin, spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said. Authorities were unable to apprehend her after obtaining an arrest warrant on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other allegations.

Singler was not under surveillance and was last seen in Colorado Springs on December 23, Cronin said.

Kimberlee Singler’s ex-husband pictured with their two kids. Photo / Daily Mail

Authorities did not provide further details on the overseas arrest, but said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Attempts to reach Singler for comment through phone numbers listed for her were unsuccessful. Cronin said he didn’t know if she had a lawyer.

When police first responded to Singler’s home, they found her with minor injuries, the two children’s bodies and Singler’s 11-year-old daughter hurt. At first, Singler was treated as a burglary victim, Cronin said.

The injured girl was in hospital for a few days before being released and is recovering in Colorado Springs.

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings.