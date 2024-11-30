A dentist is alleged to have poisoned his wife. Photo / 123RF

A Aurora, Colorado dentist who allegedly killed his wife with poisoned protein shakes has been charged with trying to plot the murder of a police detective investigating his case.

Prosecutors in Colorado’s 18th judicial district filed an amended complaint last week requesting to charge James Craig with solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury.

Craig, an inmate at the Arapahoe County Jail, allegedly tried to convince another inmate to kill a police detective investigating his case. The inmate declined, according to court documents.

Craig had been accused of trying to tamper with investigations by forging fake evidence. He allegedly gave an inmate a letter with instructions to make a fake video where his wife, Angela Craig, asks him for the poison herself. He also is accused of asking another inmate to forge journal entries to plant at the Craigs’ home to suggest that she killed herself.

Aurora police confirmed that Craig is accused of plotting to kill a police detective but declined the Washington Post’s request for comment.