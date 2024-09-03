Advertisement
Colonial descendants to reflect on ancestors’ actions in Australia

By Melissa Meehan
AAP·
2 mins to read
Katrina Kell, a descendant of Captain James Liddell. Photo / Screenshot

Two descendants of early colonialists will reflect on the actions of their ancestors at a Victorian truth-telling inquiry in Australia.

The non-indigenous witnesses will reflect on their families’ involvement in key events from the state’s colonial history when they give evidence before the Yoorrook Justice Commission today.

The hearing will look at issues including early massacres of First Peoples in the 1830s and 40s and the passing of theHalf-Caste’ Act in 1886, which played a key role in the Stolen Generations.

Witnesses will include Peter Sharp, the great grandson of former Prime Minister Alfred Deakin, who has researched Deakin’s involvement in the passage of the 1886 Act.

It will also hear from researcher Katrina Kell, the fourth-generation descendant of Captain James Liddell, who brought Edward Henty to Gunditjmara Country in November 1834, leading to the first permanent European settlement in what would become the state of Victoria.

Elizabeth Balderstone, the owner of a property in Gippsland on which the Warrigal Creek massacre occurred in 1843, will also take part in the inquiry.

Her land still bares the scars of violence against First Peoples.

Yoorrook chairwoman Professor Eleanor Bourke said the hearing would help shed light on key events in Victoria’s colonial history, from first settlement to the harmful protection legislation.

“When we understand what happened in the past and how this impacts the present, we can help create a better future for everyone,” she said.

She commended the three witnesses for coming forward and sharing their story, and that of their families.

“Truth-telling isn’t only a process for First Peoples to take part in. All Victorians have a role to play,” Bourke said.

The hearing will begin at 12pm NZT.

