Katrina Kell, a descendant of Captain James Liddell. Photo / Screenshot

Two descendants of early colonialists will reflect on the actions of their ancestors at a Victorian truth-telling inquiry in Australia.

The non-indigenous witnesses will reflect on their families’ involvement in key events from the state’s colonial history when they give evidence before the Yoorrook Justice Commission today.

The hearing will look at issues including early massacres of First Peoples in the 1830s and 40s and the passing of the ‘Half-Caste’ Act in 1886, which played a key role in the Stolen Generations.

Witnesses will include Peter Sharp, the great grandson of former Prime Minister Alfred Deakin, who has researched Deakin’s involvement in the passage of the 1886 Act.