Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Colombia’s leader accuses US of murder and violating sovereignty - prompting Trump to halt aid

Simon Romero, Genevieve Glatsky and Zolan Kanno-Youngs
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump. President Gustavo Petro of Colombia accused the US of murder in the death of a fisherman in a strike in the Caribbean last week. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump. President Gustavo Petro of Colombia accused the US of murder in the death of a fisherman in a strike in the Caribbean last week. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia has accused the United States of murdering an innocent fisherman in an attack on a boat that American authorities claimed was carrying illicit drugs.

That prompted US President Donald Trump to yesterday declare that he would slash assistance to Colombia, one of Washington’s top

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save