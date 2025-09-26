Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Colombian toxic liquor kills 11 in Barranquilla, 10 more critically ill

AFP
Quick Read

A Health Secretariat inspector in Barranquilla checks a bottle following the death of 11 people after they drank a homemade liquor. Photo / AFP

A Health Secretariat inspector in Barranquilla checks a bottle following the death of 11 people after they drank a homemade liquor. Photo / AFP

Eleven people have died and 10 others are in a critical condition after consuming drinks from a dangerous batch of homemade liquor in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, officials reported Friday.

Most of the dead were unhoused street dwellers who consume “cochoco”, a cocktail of ethyl alcohol, methanol and other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save