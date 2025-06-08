Miguel Uribe has been a member of the Senate since 2022.

A Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate to next year’s presidential election was shot and wounded in Bogota on Saturday, various media reported, while the government denounced an “attack”.

Miguel Uribe, 39, was in critical condition and one person had been arrested, according to media reports.

“Violence can never be the way... I sincerely hope that [Uribe] is well and out of danger,” Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia wrote on social media.

According to Wikipedia, a gunfight erupted between his bodyguards and the gunman. At least one other person is believed to have been injured during the attack. He was taken to Engativa Medical Centre in west Bogotá.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.