Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Colombian presidential candidate shot and wounded: Media

AFP
Quick Read

Miguel Uribe has been a member of the Senate since 2022.

Miguel Uribe has been a member of the Senate since 2022.

A Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate to next year’s presidential election was shot and wounded in Bogota on Saturday, various media reported, while the government denounced an “attack”.

Miguel Uribe, 39, was in critical condition and one person had been arrested, according to media reports.

“Violence can never be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World