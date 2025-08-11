Advertisement
Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe dies months after rally shooting

AFP
3 mins to read

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a rally. Photo / Getty Images

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a campaign rally, his family said, as the attack rekindled fears of a return to the nation’s violent past.

The 39-year-old conservative senator, a grandson of former President Julio Cesar Turbay (1978-1982), was shot in the head

