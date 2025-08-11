Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a rally. Photo / Getty Images
Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a campaign rally, his family said, as the attack rekindled fears of a return to the nation’s violent past.
The 39-year-old conservative senator, a grandson of former President Julio Cesar Turbay (1978-1982), was shot in the headand leg on June 7 at a rally in the capital Bogota by a suspected 15-year-old hitman.
Despite signs of progress in recent weeks, his doctors announced he had suffered a new brain haemorrhage at the weekend.
“Rest in peace, love of my life,” his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday.
The attack on Uribe, a leading candidate before the 2026 presidential election, has reopened old wounds in a country wracked by violence.
His own mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in a botched 1991 police operation to free her from cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel.
Four presidential candidates were assassinated during the worst phase of violence in the 1980s and 1990s under Escobar, who terrorised citizens of Bogota, Medellin and elsewhere with a campaign of bombings.
Writing on X, left-wing President Gustavo Petro, of whom Uribe was a fierce critic, said the government’s role was to “repudiate crime ... regardless of ideology” and assured the safety of Colombians was his top priority.
‘Evil destroys everything’
“Today is a sad day for the country,” Colombian Vice-President Francia Marquez said on social media.
“Violence cannot continue to mark our destiny. Democracy is not built with bullets or blood, it is built with respect, with dialogue.”
Uribe had fiercely criticised Petro’s strategy of “total peace”, based on engaging all Colombia’s remaining armed groups, including drug traffickers, in dialogue.
He announced in October that he would seek to succeed the term-limited Petro in the May 2026 presidential election.
Uribe was elected to Bogota’s city council at age 26, later becoming its youngest-ever chairperson and then the mayor’s right-hand man.
In 2019, he unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Bogota, but three years later, he was elected a senator – receiving the most votes of any candidate in the country.