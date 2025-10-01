“We have begun to recover the Napoles estate for the victims,” Petro wrote on X.
The Government said that 120ha of land had been given to local women farmers.
The women received a loan of the land from the local Puerto Triunfo municipality in 2017, but according to the national Government, were later evicted by the police.
“I feel very happy because today there are women who have hope, who have land for life,” Millinery Correa, one of the beneficiaries, said in a video shared by the state-run National Land Agency.
Land ownership has been a key driver of Colombia’s conflict.
In May, Petro had asked that Escobar’s estate be included in a land reform programme, under which thousands of hectares of land, including some properties previously owned by drug traffickers, would be given to rural Colombians.
Tourism companies operating at Hacienda Napoles had protested against the plan to break up the estate, pointing to its role in attracting tourists to the region.
Hacienda Napoles is famous for the replica plane that Escobar mounted over the entrance gate – an emblem, since removed, of the planeloads of drugs he smuggled into the United States – as well as its hippo population.
Escobar brought a small number of the African beasts to Colombia in the late 1980s.
After his death the animals were left to roam freely beyond the estate’s boundaries and to multiply. They now number around 150.
Colombia has declared them an invasive species and made plans to transfer 70 of them to overseas sanctuaries.
-Agence France-Presse