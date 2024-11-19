Advertisement
Coffee, juice, shawarma: Tiny traces of normal life in a ruined Gaza

By Vivian Yee and Bilal Shbair
New York Times·
8 mins to read
People visit a sweets and pastries shop in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Photo / Bilal Shbair, The New York Times

Most people in the enclave are struggling just to survive Israel’s assault on Hamas, and experts say famine is imminent. Yet a few pockets of ordinary life have bloomed in defiance of the war.

At long last, something to celebrate: People were saying that the Chef Warif restaurant, whose Syrian-style

