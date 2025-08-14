Advertisement
Climate change made Nordic heatwave 2C hotter, study says

AFP
3 mins to read

Human-caused climate change made the Nordic heatwave 2C hotter and 10 times more likely, bringing Mediterranean-type heat. Photo / Getty Images

Human-caused climate change made a recent Nordic heatwave about 2C hotter, putting a strain on healthcare, ecosystems and indigenous Sami reindeer herders in a region ill-equipped for such events, researchers said today.

Finland, Norway, and Sweden experienced unusually hot weather for two weeks in the second half of July

