Human-caused climate change made a recent Nordic heatwave about 2C hotter, putting a strain on healthcare, ecosystems and indigenous Sami reindeer herders in a region ill-equipped for such events, researchers said today.

Finland, Norway, and Sweden experienced unusually hot weather for two weeks in the second half of July as temperatures soared above 30C, with Finland having 22 consecutive days of temperatures above 30C.

The persistent heat led to people fainting at outdoor events, overcrowded and overheated hospitals, wildfires, algae blooms, a surge in drownings, and sightings of reindeer seeking shade in towns, the two dozen European researchers said in a report published by the World Weather Attribution.

“Climate change made the heatwave about 2C hotter and at least 10 times more likely,” their rapid analysis showed.

The heatwave was intensified by the burning of fossil fuels, which release planet-heating carbon emissions, they said.