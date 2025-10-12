Clementine, described as “bright” and “high spirited”, barely attended school in 2024, The Courier Mail reported.
Bond University criminologist Terry Goldsworthy told the masthead on October 3 that red flags should have been raised after the child missed so much school.
“At the very least the school should’ve established that there was a justification for the child not being at school in terms of attendance,” he said.
Wilkes, the ABC reported, had been involuntarily detained and treated under the Mental Health Act in 2023.
According to the Courier Mail, she had been off work for the past 18 months because of her mental health.
It’s understood the alarm was raised with police after a colleague received an email from Wilkes.
CCTV, obtained by 7 News, captured Wilkes taking out the bins the day before the suspected murder suicide.
The mother and daughter were staying at a four-bedroom home in Kenmore Hills that listed for nearly A$1000 ($1,132) per night, with a five-day minimum stay.
Detectives have called for anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward.
Last week, Queensland Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation and would prepare a report for the coroner.
