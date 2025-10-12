Anaesthetist Tiffany Wilkes, 54, and her daughter Clementine, 8, were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

Clementine and Tiffany Wilkes: Photos emerge after mother and daughter found dead in Brisbane

Photos of an 8-year-old Australian girl found dead alongside her mother in a suspected murder suicide have emerged, as questions linger about missed opportunities for authorities to act.

The bodies of anaesthetist Tiffany Wilkes, 54, and her daughter, Clementine, were found by police during a welfare check at a multimillion-dollar Airbnb in Brisbane’s west on September 29.

Detectives have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the “sudden deaths” and said they will prepare a report for the coroner.

Wilkes was a prominent anaesthetist who worked at several hospitals across Brisbane.

In the two weeks following the deaths, concerns have been raised about the welfare of Wilkes and Clementine amid reports the family had not come to the attention of child-protection authorities.