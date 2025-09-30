Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Claudia Sheinbaum’s approval rating surges after first year as Mexico’s leader

Anna Cuenca
AFP·
4 mins to read

President Claudia Sheinbaum has a 79% approval rating after her first year in office. Photo / Getty Images

President Claudia Sheinbaum has a 79% approval rating after her first year in office. Photo / Getty Images

Packed football stadiums across Mexico echoed chants of “Presidenta! Presidenta!” over the past month as President Claudia Sheinbaum traversed the country to report back to voters on her first 12 months in office.

At each stop on her weekend tours, Mexico’s first female President was assailed by supporters jostling to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save