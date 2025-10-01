Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in 2006 but this week she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Photo / Getty Images
Keith Urban is rumoured to have moved on with a new woman after the breakdown of his marriage to Nicole Kidman, according to multiple reports today.
Kidman, 58, has filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years a day after their split was first reported, citing “irreconcilable differences” andlisting their separation date as September 30 in her divorce papers.
Now, it’s been alleged that Urban, 57, is already dating someone new.
“All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” one anonymous source told TMZ.
Another claimed news of the new relationship was “all over Nashville”, where the couple are based.
The pair, who wed in 2006, share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Yesterday, Page Six reported Urban has moved out of their family home in Nashville, Tennessee, and bought a place of his own in the same city.
“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source told the outlet, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things”.
That particular detail has led to a social media meltdown on Urban’s Instagram, as thousands of fans swarm his latest post with demands he repair his 19-year marriage.
Urban’s pinned Instagram post, promoting his single Straight Line, attracted thousands of comments, many of them chastising the star for allegedly initiating the break-up and urging him to repair the relationship.
“Pleaseeee dont leave your wife and break up your family..... [sic]” one fan pleaded.
“Go back to your wife and work things out! Marriage is hard!” another ordered.
“Hope you fight for your marriage,” wrote another.
All comments on the post have now been deleted and switched off.
Urban and Kidman were last seen together in public at a Fifa World Cup event in Nashville on June 20. Six days later, Kidman wished her husband of 19 years a “happy anniversary baby”, sharing a candid black-and-white photo of the pair embracing to mark their wedding anniversary.