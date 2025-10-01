Meanwhile, a “well-placed Nashville music business PR source” told the Daily Mail the mysterious “younger” woman in question also works in the music industry.

“The rumour is that he’s with a younger woman in the business. It’s all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that’s a mystery.”

Kidman and Urban are yet to publicly comment on their split.

The pair, who wed in 2006, share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Yesterday, Page Six reported Urban has moved out of their family home in Nashville, Tennessee, and bought a place of his own in the same city.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source told the outlet, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things”.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last seen together in public at a Fifa World Cup event in Nashville on June 20. Photo / Getty Images

That particular detail has led to a social media meltdown on Urban’s Instagram, as thousands of fans swarm his latest post with demands he repair his 19-year marriage.

Urban’s pinned Instagram post, promoting his single Straight Line, attracted thousands of comments, many of them chastising the star for allegedly initiating the break-up and urging him to repair the relationship.

“Pleaseeee dont leave your wife and break up your family..... [sic]” one fan pleaded.

“Go back to your wife and work things out! Marriage is hard!” another ordered.

“Hope you fight for your marriage,” wrote another.

All comments on the post have now been deleted and switched off.

Urban and Kidman were last seen together in public at a Fifa World Cup event in Nashville on June 20. Six days later, Kidman wished her husband of 19 years a “happy anniversary baby”, sharing a candid black-and-white photo of the pair embracing to mark their wedding anniversary.

Usually one to wax lyrical about his love for his wife, Urban left the briefest of comments under the post: a single love-heart emoji.

Tellingly, there was no corresponding anniversary post from Urban on his social media account. The day before their anniversary, he’d shared a slideshow of photos of himself on stage during his tour.

The day after the marriage milestone, he posted a video of himself performing at the Country Music Awards.

One year earlier, in June 2024, Urban marked the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary with a post to his Instagram account, declaring his love for Kidman was “forever” with a photo of the pair together.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.