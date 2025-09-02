That was confirmed by an unnamed relative who told the publication the accused cop killer had received payments for the past two decades.

One of Dezi Freeman's neighbours claims the alleged cop killer had been pocketing a disability pension from Centrelink "every week".

They did not know why he was eligible to receive the benefits – only recalling that he had complained of a sore tooth – but suggested he had mental health issues in the last few years.

ADF called in to hunt down Freeman

The Australian Defence Force will be brought in to assist hundreds of authorities still trying to determine the whereabouts of Freeman after he ran into the bush near Mount Buffalo National Park.

Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC’s 7.30 that a “planning specialist” will be deployed to lend a hand in the manhunt, following a request from Victoria Police.

“We’re also providing some air surveillance assets … the Australian Defence Force will work with the Victorian Police as they request our assistance in terms of the particular assets and capabilities so that we have to bring Dezi Freeman to justice,” he said on Tuesday night.

Police are heavily armed in the search for Dezi Freeman. Photo / Newswire

The strategy for the search appears to be taking a turn, with police – and his wife – earlier calling Freeman to turn himself in.

Victoria Police Superintendent Brett Kahan on Monday said investigators believe someone knows where the 56-year-old is and “for whatever reason” has decided not to come forward.

He also offered a surrender plan to those helping the alleged double murderer.

“Take up that offer, by whichever means you like, whether it be triple-0 or otherwise. We will formulate a surrender plan,” Kahan said.

Needle in a haystack

Freeman has not been seen alive since last Tuesday’s shooting.

Aerial thermal imaging assets were deployed in hopes of finding him in the rugged and dense terrain but the 56-year-old could not be detected.

A “remain vigilant” alert remains in place for an area spanning some 5000km from Wangaratta to Beechworth, down to popular ski resorts Mt Buller and Mt Hotham.

“It is recommended that people travelling to Bright, Falls Creek or Mt Hotham avoid travelling through Porepunkah and instead, travel via Happy Valley Road at C534 and the Kiewa Valley Highway,” a police spokesman said.

Experts and locals have speculated he could be hiding in one of thousands of mine shafts in Victoria or in a bunker below ground he may have set up.

Amateur goldfields historian, Darby Lee, said Freeman may be underground, especially if authorities cannot find a heat signature.

He said people have previously camped out in mine shafts.

“The old timers used to do it around Bendigo all the time, until the 60s and the 70s, when the councils got on to it,” he said to the Guardian.

“We’ve found beds in there. It’s dry, it’s warm, and it might look a big gnarly but it’ll keep you out of trouble.”

