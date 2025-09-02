Advertisement
Claims alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman pocketed disability pension for more than 20 years

By David Wu
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

Surrender plan 'open' to Australian gunman Dezi Freeman as manhunt continues after officers killed. Video / AFP

Dezi Freeman claimed hundreds of thousands of dollars in welfare payments from the Government, the very institute he refused to recognise, according to one of his neighbours.

The self-described sovereign citizen is armed and has been on the run for eight days. He is accused of fatally shooting two detectives

