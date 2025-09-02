Dezi Freeman claimed hundreds of thousands of dollars in welfare payments from the Government, the very institute he refused to recognise, according to one of his neighbours.
The self-described sovereign citizen is armed and has been on the run for eight days. He is accused of fatally shooting two detectivesas they and eight other officers executed a warrant for historic child sex abuse charges in the small northeast Victorian town of Porepunkah.
The father-of-two is an experienced bushman and police believe he may be receiving help from a connection to ensure he is not caught.
According to one neighbour, Freeman had been pocketing a disability pension from Centrelink “every week”.
“He never worked, never had any money … that’s what used to s*** me too because he was so against the Government, but then got his Centrelink cheque every week,” the Myrtleford woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said to the Herald Sun.
Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC’s 7.30 that a “planning specialist” will be deployed to lend a hand in the manhunt, following a request from Victoria Police.
“We’re also providing some air surveillance assets … the Australian Defence Force will work with the Victorian Police as they request our assistance in terms of the particular assets and capabilities so that we have to bring Dezi Freeman to justice,” he said on Tuesday night.
The strategy for the search appears to be taking a turn, with police – and his wife – earlier calling Freeman to turn himself in.
Victoria Police Superintendent Brett Kahan on Monday said investigators believe someone knows where the 56-year-old is and “for whatever reason” has decided not to come forward.
He also offered a surrender plan to those helping the alleged double murderer.
“Take up that offer, by whichever means you like, whether it be triple-0 or otherwise. We will formulate a surrender plan,” Kahan said.
Needle in a haystack
Freeman has not been seen alive since last Tuesday’s shooting.
Aerial thermal imaging assets were deployed in hopes of finding him in the rugged and dense terrain but the 56-year-old could not be detected.
A “remain vigilant” alert remains in place for an area spanning some 5000km from Wangaratta to Beechworth, down to popular ski resorts Mt Buller and Mt Hotham.
“It is recommended that people travelling to Bright, Falls Creek or Mt Hotham avoid travelling through Porepunkah and instead, travel via Happy Valley Road at C534 and the Kiewa Valley Highway,” a police spokesman said.