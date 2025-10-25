Claim UK migrant sex offender tried to return to prison but guards turned him away

The driver added: “He kept scratching his head and saying: ‘Where do I go, where do I go?’ The fourth or fifth time [he went into the reception] he was starting to get upset, he was getting stressed.

“I’m not sticking up for the guy, but in my eyes, he was trying to do the right thing. He knew he was getting deported, but he didn’t know where he was going or how he should get there.”

The fiasco over his release and apparent attempt to re-enter prison has farcical echoes of the Government’s “one in, one out” policy for illegal migrants.

One man who was deported under the scheme was picked up again by immigration officers last week as he tried to come back to Britain.

Manhunt enters second day

Repeated protests were held in Epping over the summer after Kebatu, who had been housed in the Essex town’s Bell Hotel, was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

He was accidentally set free from HMP Chelmsford when human error meant he was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence, rather than a foreign offender set for deportation to Ethiopia.

A nationwide manhunt was launched after HMP Chelmsford officials realised their mistake and alerted Essex Police on Friday at lunchtime.

Scotland Yard took over the search on Saturday, saying that Kebatu had been spotted in Stratford, east London, after getting off a train from Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street at 1.06pm.

The Metropolitan Police said there was a “high level of confidence” that he was in London. Commander James Conway said finding Kebatu was a “top priority” for the force.

He added: “We are examining CCTV from that area and further afield, including on the transport network, to establish information about his subsequent movements.”

According to the BBC, the Prison Service said an officer had been suspended from discharging duties while an investigation took place.

But the MP for Epping said Sir Keir Starmer should be held accountable for Kebatu’s accidental release.

Neil Hudson, a Conservative, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the buck must stop “at the top”, as the manhunt for the prisoner entered its second day.

He said: “My community in Epping and Epping Forest wider are deeply distressed by this and very angry about this.

“My thoughts are with the victims of the sexual assaults and we must remember one of whom is a 14-year-old girl, so we are thinking about them and their families.

“This really should not have happened; that’s what my constituents are telling me. This sounds like an operational error, but the buck has to stop somewhere and it has to stop at the top, the Justice Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister.

“They have said that they are livid and appalled, well quite right they should be livid and appalled but that’s not good enough.”

Subsistence payment given in error

After being accidentally released, and handed a £76 ($176) subsistence payment, Kebatu was caught on camera appearing to ask for directions in the centre of Chelmsford.

In the footage, posted on social media, Kebatu can be seen wearing a grey prison tracksuit, just 400 yards (365.7m) from the nearest police station. Kebatu then boarded the train from Chelmsford to London.

The release sparked more protests at the Bell Hotel on Friday evening.

Hudson continued: “We saw another flash protest last night. This issue hasn’t gone away for our community in Epping. We’ve had twice weekly protests for weeks and weeks.”

Sir Keir Starmer said on X: “The mistaken release at HMP Chelmsford is totally unacceptable. I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated.

“The police are working urgently to track him down, and my Government is supporting them. This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”

Ministers had pledged to deport Kebatu “as soon as possible” after he was jailed for 12 months just four weeks ago for sexually assaulting the girl and another woman.

In a personal statement to the court, the girl said she now felt “vulnerable and exposed” when wearing a skirt as a result of the assault.

Sentencing Kebatu last month, a judge told him his behaviour “really highlights the poor regard you must have for women”.

The 41-year-old, who arrived in the UK days before the incidents in July, told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, his trial was told.

He was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The migrant was found guilty of five offences following a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.

The court heard at his sentencing hearing it was his “firm wish” to be deported.

It is understood the Home Office was ready to take him to an immigration removal centre before a planned deportation from the UK.

John Podmore, former governor of Brixton, Belmarsh and Swaleside Prisons, said the prison system was “broken”.

He told the BBC: “I do hope that some official lower down in the system is not thrown under a bus.

“This is about a wider systemic problem in leadership and management. It goes to the top of the prison and probation service.”

Marie Goldman, Liberal Democrat MP for Chelmsford, called for a public inquiry, telling BBC Breakfast: “We need to get to grips with what happened and why it happened.”

A Prison Service spokesman said: “We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.

“Public protection is our top priority, and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”

Essex Police said: “We understand the concern the public would have regarding this situation and can assure you we have officers working to urgently locate and detain him.

“Officers from Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are working together in this fast-moving and complex investigation.

“Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today.

“Our inquiries show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.