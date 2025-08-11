Gan Yu, a Chinese coastguard spokesperson, confirmed that a Monday confrontation had taken place without mentioning the collision.
“The China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, including monitoring, pressing from the outside, blocking and controlling the Philippine vessels to drive them away,” he said in a statement.
The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.
More than 60% of global maritime trade passes through the disputed waterway.
Speaking at a morning news conference, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said the country’s patrol vessels would “continue to be present” in the area to defend, as well as exercise Manila’s sovereign rights over, what it considers to be part of its territory.
The Scarborough Shoal, a triangular chain of reefs and rocks, has been a flashpoint between the countries since China seized it from the Philippines in 2012.
It was unclear if anyone was hurt in Monday’s incident.
Tarriela told AFP the Chinese crew “never responded” to the Filipino ship’s offer of assistance.
Earlier in the confrontation, the BRP Suluan was “targeted with a water cannon” by the Chinese but “successfully” evaded it, Tarriela’s statement said.
- Agence France-Presse