This handout video grab released and taken on August 11 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows an incident between a Chinese Navy vessel (left) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (right) as seen from a Philippine fisheries boat near Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. Photo / AFP, Philippine Coast Guard

A Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its own coastguard while chasing a Philippines patrol boat in the South China Sea on Monday, Manila said, releasing dramatic video footage of the confrontation.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine coastguard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area, spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

Video released by Manila showed a China Coast Guard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

“The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the ( Philippines coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the (Philippines) vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy warship,” Tarriela said.

“This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel’s forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy,” he said.