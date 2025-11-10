Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Chinese ‘goddess of wealth’ faces jail after huge UK crypto seizure

Lucie Lequier
AFP·
3 mins to read

Zhimin Qian, known as the 'goddess of wealth', orchestrated a Ponzi scheme defrauding 128,000 people. Photo / Metropolitan Police, AFP

Zhimin Qian, known as the 'goddess of wealth', orchestrated a Ponzi scheme defrauding 128,000 people. Photo / Metropolitan Police, AFP

A Chinese woman facing a long jail term for her role in a multibillion-dollar Bitcoin scam lived in luxury as she evaded the authorities for years, a British court heard today.

Nicknamed the “goddess of wealth”, Zhimin Qian, 47, is accused of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme which defrauded around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save