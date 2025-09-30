Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Chinese crypto fraudster pleads guilty to laundering $12b

Lucca de Paoli
Bloomberg·
3 mins to read

Around 61,000 Bitcoin was seized from a West London house in 2018 as part of the case. Photo / Getty Images

Around 61,000 Bitcoin was seized from a West London house in 2018 as part of the case. Photo / Getty Images

A Chinese woman alleged to be behind a huge investment fraud pleaded guilty to charges she used Bitcoin to launder criminal money, in a case that stems from one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures ever by British police.

Yadi Zhang, 47 and also known as Zhimin Qian, pleaded guilty to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save