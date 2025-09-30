Chinese crypto fraudster pleads guilty to laundering $12b

Around 61,000 Bitcoin was seized from a West London house in 2018 as part of the case. Photo / Getty Images

A Chinese woman alleged to be behind a huge investment fraud pleaded guilty to charges she used Bitcoin to launder criminal money, in a case that stems from one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures ever by British police.

Yadi Zhang, 47 and also known as Zhimin Qian, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and transferring criminal property, while her assistant Seng Hok Ling, also 47, pleaded guilty to dealing crypto at a London court this week. Their guilty pleas came on the eve of their 12-week trial. The pair will be sentenced on November 10.

The case stems from the seizure of around 61,000 Bitcoin from a West London house in 2018. That’s now worth almost US$7 billion ($12b) and represents one of the largest cryptocurrency hauls law enforcement have recovered anywhere in the world.

Zhang was instrumental in a fraud that helped generate much of that illicit cash, while Ling worked to help her move money into cryptocurrency accounts.

Another woman, Jian Wen, was found guilty of laundering Bitcoin at a trial last year and was sentenced to more than six years in jail. Wen lived with Zhang in Hampstead and who prosecutors dubbed a “super villain” during the trial.