A Chinese flag flutters between the green zone and the desert landscape of the Kubuqi Desert near Ordos, in China's northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo / Pedro Pardo, AFP
Inner Mongolian herder Dorj looked bitterly at the vast grasslands where his flock once grazed freely, before the practice was banned as part of a massive Chinese state greening project.
Restrictions on traditional grazing are a key part of China’s “Great Green Wall” campaign, a decades-old anti-desertification project credited with“greening” over 90 million ha.
The campaign initially aimed to contain the expansion of deserts in the arid north caused by intensive farming, grazing, mining and climate change.
But in some places, the goal has now evolved into creating new arable land, and the project combines large-scale tree planting with sowing drought-resistant creepers, and even installing vast solar arrays to limit wind and shade plants.
China has lately touted the project at international meetings, and President Xi Jinping last week pledged to increase forest cover to help meet climate goals.
Experts say greening projects should avoid non-native and water-intensive plants.
“A plant that consumes too much water can deplete the water table and lead to further degradation,” said scientist Zhang Yanping as she took samples from pines and poplars planted a decade earlier in the Kubuqi.
And the instinct to convert desert into greenery is not always the right one, said Wang Shuai, a geography professor at Beijing Normal University.
“Deserts have important ecological functions, like water conservation and biodiversity,” he said.
“It’s not necessary to eliminate them ... [just] to prevent their expansion.”
‘Everything was desert’
Around the newly greened areas, large billboards display a slogan by President Xi extolling the Great Green Wall’s philosophy: “Clear waters and green mountains are as valuable as gold and silver mountains”.