Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

China’s Fujian aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait on sea trials

Isabel Kua
AFP·
3 mins to read

China's newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sailed through the Taiwan Strait for trials and training. Photo / Getty Images

China's newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sailed through the Taiwan Strait for trials and training. Photo / Getty Images

China said today that its third and newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, recently sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait to carry out “scientific research trials and training missions” in the South China Sea.

Beijing has ploughed billions of dollars into modernising its military in recent years, a trend that has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save