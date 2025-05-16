China’s first police corgi has 400,000 followers and a nose for trouble

Dog experts said that such behaviour is normal for corgis.

“That’s why they’re challenging, too, because they get distracted pretty easily. And they also have a lot of prey drive, so if there’s anything that moves really quickly, they want to go and investigate,” said Leonardo Palacio, the owner of Real Focus K9, a dog training school in Stamford, Connecticut, that specialises in training dogs with behavioural challenges.

China’s first police corgi, Fu Zai, uses his love of food to excel in sniffing duties – and stealing hearts. Photo / Weifang Public Security Bureau, Douyin

He added that a corgi often moves with the confidence of “a big dog in a small dog’s body”.

Fu Zai is an unusual choice for police work. Traditionally, corgis were bred to work on farms, herding cattle by biting their ankles. In recent times, they have become popular choices for pets or companion dogs, most famously associated with Queen Elizabeth II. But some have retained the propensity to nip.

That trait might dissuade trainers when assessing the suitability of a dog for the disciplined forces, said James Leung, a training director at Hong Kong Canine, who has experience training police dogs. “It’s all trainable, but that’s just one less thing I have to train,” he said. Golden retrievers and spaniels are more typical choices for sniffer dogs, because they are typically seen by the public as friendly, he added.

Fu Zai’s trainer at the Weifang police, Zhao Qingshuai, said in an interview with China’s state broadcaster that he had initially ruled out a corgi as a police dog because of the breed’s reputation for curiosity and distractibility, not to mention the short legs. Meeting Fu Zai changed his mind.

Zhao said that after first encountering the dog by chance in the park and chatting with his owner, Fu Zai had come running after Zhao called his name. When offered treats, he was a good sport in games like spinning on demand. “He could not resist food, an indication that he has a strong drive to work for food,” Zhao said.

He later invited Fu Zai to train at the police base to assess his skills. Over the next few months, the corgi excelled in detecting explosives. Moreover, he could fit under tight spaces some other dogs couldn’t reach, making it easy to sniff out the bottom of vehicles and inspect the underside of bus seats.

“His short legs have actually become an advantage, allowing him to perform tasks that larger dogs can’t,” Zhao said.

Fu Zai’s videos have gained more than 400,000 followers on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. Photo / Weifang Public Security Bureau, Douyin

Fu Zai, whose name means something like “Lucky Youngster,” became a full-fledged member of the Weifang police in October. He has since been beamed around the Chinese internet as a friendly face for the regional force, making frequent appearances on the Weifang Public Security Bureau’s official account on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. A separate account the department maintains, named “Fu Zai and his comrades”, has more than 400,000 followers.

The videos show a glimpse of police dog life: practising drills, patrolling a regional kite festival and riding on the back of a motorcycle, doggy shades on. (His former owner pays him regular visits, according to videos on her Douyin account.)

But the drive for food that helped him land the job has also got him into some of his troubles.

While a working dog needs enough self-control to consistently follow instructions, it is also important that it keeps its natural drive or instincts, said Vivien Chin, the owner and principal trainer at Active K9 Academy, a dog training school in Singapore.

“You want it to be a bit more independent and a bit of a go-getter to actually go out and get the guy, or to brave all the different environmental obstacles that may come its way,” she said.

Whether as temptation he can’t resist or a treat used in training, there will probably be more sausage in Fu Zai’s future. And whatever his performance review says, his status as a social media star is unlikely to fade.

This article originally appeared in the New York Times.

Written by: Tiffany May. Jiawei Wang contributed reporting from Seoul, South Korea.

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES