China to unveil new military hardware at parade marking WWII anniversary

AFP
2 mins to read

China will display new domestically produced military hardware at a parade marking 80 years since World War II. Photo / Getty Images

China will unveil a slate of new domestically produced military hardware that will showcase its “powerful capability to prevail in modern war” at a parade next month, officials said today.

During the event, marking 80 years since the end of World War II, President Xi Jinping will inspect troops in

