China will display new domestically produced military hardware at a parade marking 80 years since World War II. Photo / Getty Images
China will unveil a slate of new domestically produced military hardware that will showcase its “powerful capability to prevail in modern war” at a parade next month, officials said today.
During the event, marking 80 years since the end of World War II, President Xi Jinping will inspect troops inBeijing’s Tiananmen Square, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other world leaders expected to attend.
Millions of Chinese people were killed during a prolonged war with imperial Japan in the 1930s and 40s, which became part of a global conflict following Tokyo’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The ruling Communist Party has held a series of blockbuster events in recent years to commemorate its wartime resistance.
On September 3, China’s military will showcase its latest equipment, “reflecting the evolution of modern warfare”, said Major General Wu Zeke, an official at China’s military commission.
“All of the weapons and equipment taking part in this review were selected from domestically produced, currently active main battle systems, with a significant proportion being newly unveiled equipment,” Wu told reporters at a briefing.
These will include strategic heavy weapons and hypersonic precision systems, as well as unmanned and counter-unmanned equipment making their first public debut, he added.
The parade, which will last around 70 minutes, will “fully showcase our military’s powerful capability to prevail in modern war”, Wu said.