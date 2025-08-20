China will display new domestically produced military hardware at a parade marking 80 years since World War II. Photo / Getty Images

China will unveil a slate of new domestically produced military hardware that will showcase its “powerful capability to prevail in modern war” at a parade next month, officials said today.

During the event, marking 80 years since the end of World War II, President Xi Jinping will inspect troops in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other world leaders expected to attend.

Millions of Chinese people were killed during a prolonged war with imperial Japan in the 1930s and 40s, which became part of a global conflict following Tokyo’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

The ruling Communist Party has held a series of blockbuster events in recent years to commemorate its wartime resistance.

On September 3, China’s military will showcase its latest equipment, “reflecting the evolution of modern warfare”, said Major General Wu Zeke, an official at China’s military commission.