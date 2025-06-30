Masanobu Sato, a fisherman out of Suttsu, Japan. China has lifted a ban on seafood imports from most regions of Japan. Photo / Noriko Hayashi, the New York Times

China has lifted a ban on seafood imports from most regions of Japan, partially mending a years-long dispute over Tokyo’s handling of nuclear wastewater.

China and Japan are key trading partners, but increased friction over territorial rivalries and military spending has frayed ties in recent years.

Japan’s brutal occupation of parts of China before and during World War II remains a sore point, with Beijing accusing Tokyo of failing to atone for its past.

Japan began gradually releasing treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in 2023.

The move was backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the plant operator Tepco says all radioactive elements have been filtered out except for tritium, levels which are within safe limits.