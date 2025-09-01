Four new anti-ship missiles several metres long have been seen: the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20. “YJ” is short for “Ying Ji”, which means “eagle attack” in Chinese.

These missiles can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels. The YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models could be hypersonic, meaning they can fly at least five times the speed of sound.

“China must develop powerful anti-ship and anti-aircraft carrier capabilities to prevent the US from posing a serious threat to China’s national security,” Song Zhongping, a military commentator and former Chinese Army instructor, told AFP, referring to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Underwater drones

Two new, extra-large torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicles have been spotted during the rehearsals.

The first, labelled “AJX002”, is 18m to 20m long, according to the website Naval News. The second was hidden under a tarpaulin.

While China still lags behind the US in surface naval power, according to Naval News, it has the world’s largest programme of “extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles” (XLUUVs) - with at least five types already in the water.

Anti-missile shield

Still shrouded in mystery, the HQ-29 is described by some Chinese analysts as a “satellite hunter” capable of intercepting missiles at an altitude of 500km, outside the Earth’s atmosphere, as well as satellites in low orbit.

Mounted on a wheeled vehicle, the system features two missile containers, each approximately 1.5m in diameter.

Its capabilities could make it China’s most advanced interception system to date and one of the most powerful in the world.

‘Most powerful’ laser?

A huge rectangular vehicle in camouflage colours covered with a tarpaulin could be a defence system capable of shooting down missiles and drones using a powerful laser, according to the South China Morning Post daily.

The X account “Zhao DaShuai”, which is linked to the Chinese military, claims it is the “most powerful laser air defence system in the world”.

New nuclear weapons?

Intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the ultimate symbols of power, are expected to feature prominently in the parade.

“China will showcase a new generation of nuclear weapons,” analyst Song Zhongping told AFP.

Nuclear weapons, like the other hardware which will be displayed during the parade, “will help equalise the military power balance between China and the US”, he said.

New armoured vehicles

Next-generation vehicles have been spotted in recent days, notably a new tank - slightly smaller than the Type 99A main battle tank, reportedly in service since 2011.

If this and the other equipment displayed on September 3 is indeed produced domestically and in service, as China claims, then the armed forces “have undergone a significant upgrade vis-a-vis other major advanced militaries around the world”, said James Char, a professor specialising in the Chinese military at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

“However, we won’t be able to assess the actual capabilities of all the weapons and equipment under this ceremonial (and non-operational) setting,” he added.

-Agence France-Presse