Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

China stood up to Trump and is pushing Europe, seeing more room to assert its interests

By David Pierson and Berry Wang
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet European Union leaders in Beijing later this week. Photo / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet European Union leaders in Beijing later this week. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by David Pierson and Berry Wang

Having forced the Trump Administration into a trade truce through economic pressure and strategic defiance, China now appears to be playing the same kind of hardball with Europe.

It has retaliated against trade curbs, accused Europe of protectionism, slowed exports of critical minerals and further embraced Russia, with China’s top

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save