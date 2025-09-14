Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

China set to open world’s tallest bridge, expanding infrastructure push

Niha Masih, Lyric Li
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge can fit almost two Eiffel Towers under it and will be touted as evidence of China’s engineering prowess when it opens this month. Photo / X

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge can fit almost two Eiffel Towers under it and will be touted as evidence of China’s engineering prowess when it opens this month. Photo / X

China will open the world’s tallest bridge this month, besting its own record with a structure that can fit almost two Eiffel Towers beneath it.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwestern Guizhou, one of China’s poorest provinces, stands a staggering 625m above ground, making it almost twice the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save