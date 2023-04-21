A citizen journalist who was tried behind closed doors and sentenced to three years is due to be released this month. Video / Fang Bin

China secretly imprisoned a Wuhan salesman for three years after he shared videos from hospitals and funeral homes at the beginning of the pandemic.

Fang Bin uploaded videos daily on YouTube, including one that went viral showing a pile of body bags in a funeral home van.

Another video from February 1, 2020, showed a van with eight body bags outside a Wuhan hospital.

Fang Bin, the jailed Wuhan whistleblower.

‘So many dead people’

“Goodness, there are so many dead people,” he said, over footage inside a hospital, which showed patients and relatives wailing.

A week later, he disappeared. His last video, a 12-second clip, uploaded on February 9, 2020, showed a paper scroll with the message: “All citizens resist, hand power back to the people.”

It has now emerged that Fang was tried behind closed doors and has been serving a three-year prison sentence.

He is due to be released at the end of this month, after serving the full sentence, Radio Free Asia reported.

Charges never announced

The exact charges against him were never announced by Chinese authorities, nor was his prison sentence made public.

A number of other citizen journalists who sought to inform the public about the onset of the pandemic also disappeared around the same time as Fang, including Chen Qiushi and Zhang Zhan.

Picking quarrels and provoking trouble

Zhang disappeared in May 2020, and was sentenced to four years in prison at the end of that year for the vague charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. The charge is used frequently in China to jail activists and dissidents.

She remains in prison, and her health has deteriorated, partly because of a partial hunger strike, according to Amnesty International.

Chen has resurfaced only briefly via a video posted online but he has largely kept a low profile. Chinese authorities routinely pressure whistleblowers and activists to stay silent.

In March, China censored news about the death of Jiang Yanyong, the Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 Sars outbreak and was later placed under house arrest.



