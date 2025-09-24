Advertisement
Home / World

China pledges first-ever emissions reduction target. Is it enough?

Chico Harlan
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

'Is China the bad boy or the climate hero? We are exactly at that point where this very question is indeed a genuine one,' said Li Shuo, director of the China climate programme at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Photo / Getty Images

China today committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10% over the next 10 years, marking the first time it has set out a concrete target.

With dual status as the world’s largest emitter and as a clean energy superpower, China holds unparalleled sway over

